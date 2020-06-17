Nicki Minaj congratulates Lil Nas X for the celebration of his beard Standom

Well before the Display panel Hot maestro 100 mégastars flying records, winner of Grammy and VMA behind ” Old Town Road “, Lil Nas X was a Barb. This is always the case, in fact. The difference now is that he is a Barb with influence – and on Tuesday evening (16 June), he used to tweet to Nicki Minaj herself to ask him if it would appear on one of his songs.

This led a colleague Barb to ask: “How is it that you’ve never claimed when people asked you if you were a barbel ?? We all knew who you were. “The question refers to the past of Lil Sin X as the voice behind a Twitter account popular, that it has been able to use to help “Old Town Road” to become stratospheric. As noted by Brian Feldman of Intelligencer in 2019, “In peddler of memes, the son viral, the bait of courtship and Nicki Minaj stanning, Lil Nas X has been able to create a base of followers in the six digits on Twitter, and it is this platform that served as a springboard for “Old Town Road”. “

But then the song exploded, the team of Lil Nas X has denied its involvement in the account and, by association, his beard standom. This is something that the artist has addressed in response to the tweet from his colleague, Barb, he wrote: “I didn’t want people to know that I was gay tbh. “

When another fan said “be a barb doesn’t make you gay”, Lil Nas X has developed his message: “This is not the case, but people will assume that if you had a fan page entirely dedicated to Nicki, you’re gay. and the rap industry / music has not yet been built or accepted homosexuals. “He added in a quote-tweet follow-up that he” had never nothing personal. “

In fact, when “Old Town Road” took off for the first time, Lil Nas X was not released publicly. It was expected that the song is firmly planted at number 1 in June of last year during the month of pride, to make the announcement on Twitter, pointing to the messages in his song “C7osure”. “Some of you may already know, some of you don’t care, some of you are no more parties,” he tweeted in June 2019, “but before the end of this month, I want you to listen to them all close down. 🌈 ”

Minaj herself has not responded directly to the request of Lil Nas X to jump on his song. However, she responded to the conversation that was taking place in its particulars, addressed to Lil Nas X by his name. “It was a little spicy when you deny to be a barbel, but I understand “, she wrote. “Congratulations for having improved your confidence to tell your truth. @LilNasX ”

Lil Sin X, in turn, has responded to apologize. “The generous queen, I love you. and I’m sorry to have done so at a time when you feel already so much hatred for the movement, ” he writes. “I felt so badly, hoping that you wouldn’t see my denial. I was so afraid that people would find out and lose everything even before you have a chance. “

The last song of Minaj’s “Trollz”, a collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Lil Sin X, meanwhile, has tweeted in may that his next album was ‘ 82 [percent] FINISHED. “It may be that there is still room in these 18% for a team Minaj after all.