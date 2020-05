Halloween is in two days, but the stars already celebrated this feast in disguise. This is Demi Lovato, who opened the dance on Friday October 25. The singer, 27-year-old dressed in a Marie-Antoinette. A great success on social networks since his photos have collected more than 2 million likes.

And that’s not all! Monday 28 October, the singer also celebrated Halloween with his family. This time, Half adopted a look scary, a clown version terror, for a successful result.