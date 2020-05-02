Nicki Minaj denies having disseminated Wendy Williams on the remix of “Say So”

Nicki Minaj is not here for the drama.

Friday, Doja Cat has deposited the remix in his top 5 “Say So” with the queen herself. On the outro, Minaj refers to a person without a name, whose body is made of fillers and silicone.

“Why do you speak of that is wrong / With all the expenses on your face / You’re just full of hate”, it’s rap. “This real ass do you not keep a home / Now you look like a fool / It is the word of the silicone.”

Some fans have interpreted the lyrics as a disagreement with Wendy Williams. But despite their composure, Nicki denies that she was the host of the talk show. “The line does not Wendy tho”, she wrote on her stories Instagram.

It is not surprising that fans are past the conclusion because the two have a controversial history. In march, Williams has rekindled his beef with the pull of a husband of Minaj, Kenneth Petty, who has recently registered as a sex offender in California.

“You should never have married because now you have messed it up on what could be your brand,” she said during her segment “Hot Topics”. “Once again, you’ll have no luck when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at the time of the rape. A sex offender registered, you’ll never have a chance with the public. “

In November, the rapper, the queen is referred to as the host of the day, whose ex-husband, Kevin Hunter has had a baby with another woman during their marriage. “When a woman is not really liked at home, the wickedness is of a type different,” she said on Queen’s Radio. “I wanted to really pray for you today, because look where you are now in your life.”