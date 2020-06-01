Nicki Minaj : fans get angry on his song “Say So” with Doja Cat

Last April 29, Doja Cat announced a great new. In fact, she released a remix on the title Say So was going to come out with Nicki Minaj.

Quickly, fans of 2 artists are so eager to share the news. It must be said that Nicki Minaj had not given sign of life for several months.

In the beginning of the year, the interpreter of I am your leader announced that it was withdrawing as well of the music scene. The opportunity for her to refocus on herself and her relationship. The wildest rumours have been circulating about the artist. Some have decreed that she was pregnant, which would suggest that his beloved take him into the belly. The pictures of the couple.

In the verses from Nicki Minaj, some fans of the singer have been notified via the social networks that some words were problematic. Indeed, a moment in the song, the rapper says : “before I was bi, now I’m straight “.

If the words were synonymous in perfectly with the verse preceding, the fans of the artist are therefore insurgents via Twitter and Instagram. The latter criticize as well, the artist does not take seriously the homosexuality or the bisexuality of her fans.

Therefore, some have taken the word to write : “It’s only me who finds it shocking that Nicki says that before she was bi, but that she is now straight ? “, ” it is limited to the issue this that said Nicki, don’t you think ? “

Others, on the contrary, took the defense of the pop star. For them, the debate around these words do not exist.

They said : “there are really that angry after Nicki because she said she was bi ?, no, but really sexuality is different for everyone, so stop being angry for what it says, ” declare others.

Anyone else find this lyric to be wild to be problematic? “Used to be bi but not im just hetro”? Then again I’m not looking for cultural humility in a nicki verse. https://t.co/Kt5JfTJlOK — Raffy Regulus – Schrodinger’s Gender (@raffy_regulus) May 1, 2020