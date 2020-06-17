Nicki Minaj finds herself naked on the scene after an incident of dress ; his fans in shock (Photo)

Full performance of a concert entitled festival Made in America in Philadelphia and broadcast live on the Internet, the american star known the world Nicki Minaj has faced an incident that has been bare in front of his thousands of fans.

Football : Bayer Leverkusen in the final of the German Cup

Despite the fact that the artist was accustomed to show his form generous in video clips, she did not expect, in any case, to live a moment as embarrassing in the face of its audience.

In fact, while she was dancing, singing, the neckline of the artist had cracked, revealing immediately the entirety of his chest.

A scene that has not escaped the notice of many fans. Fortunately, the singer wore a huge wig which she used to hide her breasts.

Because of the criticism of Trump, Twitter invited to move in Germany

Despite this incident, the rapper in the us has decided to continue the show as if nothing had happened.