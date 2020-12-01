CELEBRITIES

NICKI MINAJ HAS RELEASED A TENDER AUDIO OF HER SON “SAYING HELLO” TO THE BARBZ

Posted on

Get ready for a moment of super sweetness, thanks to Nicki Minaj and, above all, her son!

The rapper became a mother last September 30th  and has now shared audio in which the little voice is heard.

While the baby gurgles in tender noises as a newborn, the 37-year-old jokes that he is saying goodbye to the Barbz, or his fans: ” Say hello to the Barbz, bear – says Nicki Minaj – Say something. Awww, did you say hello to the Barbz? child “.

The star had her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty, who was married in October 2019.

A few weeks after the birth, posting the greetings sent by some famous friends including Beyoncéshe revealed that it is a boy. For now, however, he has not yet told us his name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

