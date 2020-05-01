Nicki Minaj : Her brother Jelanie takes 25 years in prison for rape on a minor !

The decision of the judge has been taken against the brother of Nicki Minaj. Jelanie Maraj, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape on a child. The facts date back to 2014.

Accused of rape, he compared before the court on January 27

Last Monday, the young man 41-year-old appeared before the court of Manhattan. He is accused of violated the daughter of his ex-girlfriend, aged only 11 years old at the time of the facts. According to the information of the website TMZ, he has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The trial lasted less than three weeks. During the trial, the lawyer of Jelanie Maraj had explained that one of the lawyers of the mother of the victim would have contacted. The purpose of this call ? Propose a market : “If she received 25 million dollars, these charges could disappear. “

Comments strongly denied by the mother of the victim, while another of the lawyers confirmed. As for the main concerned, it has always denied this horrible act against him or her. After him, the mother of his accusatory wants to only make money on his back. Despite his cries of innocence, he was convicted three years ago and has been incarcerated while awaiting the final verdict.

Nicki Minaj, very close to his brother

Particularly close to his elder brother, Nicki is very much affected by his situation. Very reserved on the matter, she’s never really expressed it.

On the occasion of the marriage of his brother in 2015, she published a message on Instagram to congratulate him :” I shall cross the oceans for you. I love my brother. I can’t believe that I cried at her wedding. May God bless this union. I spent one of the best nights of my life. I would do anything to see my brother smile“.

Discreet in general about his private life, the interpreter ofAnaconda there is also more active on social networks since she is married to Kenneth Petty. She had even announced in December last year, to withdraw from the music scene to focus on his family life.