Nicki Minaj : Her brother sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape on minor

Nicki Minaj lives in a retirement eventful. The rapper american must now face the heavy conviction of his brother, held on Monday 27 January 2020 for acts of rape on a minor. Found guilty, Jelanie Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by judge Robert McDonald of the county of Nassau, State of New York).

In 2017, the brother of Nicki Minaj had been convicted of sexual assault, aggravated on a “child, damaging his well-being“according to the information of the Daily Mail. The facts relate to the daughter of his ex-girlfriend, Jacqueline Robinson, 11 years old at the time, that he had assaulted several times per week. But the sentence had been delayed, because his attorneys had appealed the verdict, claiming that the jurors had improperly ruled. The appeal was dismissed last October. “We hope that the verdict today will help the family to heal“, told the prosecutor to the u.s. site at the time of the hearing.

Nicki Minaj had, in 2017, visited his brother, then imprisoned temporarily in expectation of his trial. The‘artist for 37 years, she never would have gone for “support his mother“. She has never testified in favor of his brother during his trial, contrary to what had been provided for the defence of Jelanie Maraj, who had put on the list of witnesses. At the time of his arrest in 2015, it had, however, paid his bail of $ 100,000.

This Monday 27 January, the award has therefore been confirmed. Jelanie Maraj proclaims always his innocence, accusing, always according to the Daily Mailthe mother of the girl who is now 14 years of age to have it trapped for him to extort 25 million dollars.