Nicki Minaj : her brother sentenced to 25 years in prison

After you have shocked all his fans with the surprise announcement of his retirement, here you are the star once again finds itself on the front of the media scene in spite of itself… His brother was just hit by a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Has just arrived from the music category, here’s the name Minaj spring on this Monday, January 27, in the topic made various. The person concerned is not Nickithat surely has much to do to try to arrange his wax statue completely missed the museum of Madame Tussauds, but Jelanie Miraj. The latter, which is no other than the brother of the world star comes to be sentenced to serve a sentence of 25 years in prison. The man was prosecuted for violated her ex-step daughter of 11 years old in 2015. Locked since 2017, the result of this trial was expected for several weeks as stated by our colleagues from TMZ.

A mother who is trying to sell the silence of his daughter

If this case is basic of the more sordid, the attempted extortion Jacqueline Robinson is even more. And for good reason, the mother of the victim has, in a first time, asked her daughter to lying to the justice and not to reveal the rape that she has suffered by his father-in-law. His goal ? To sing Nicki Minaj ask him to produce 25 million euros against the silence of his offspring. The singer did not give way to blackmail and let the justice do its work. A time hoped for by the counsel for the defence to talk about it, she would not even have been a witness in this case. Already the victim of spousal abuse and a difficult childhood, the star of 37-year-old preferred to leave the truth burst rather than to cover his brother. If we can only greet the act of the u.s., this attempt of a mother to recover the jackpot in spite of this that has been done to his daughter leaves us speechless and can only shock as much as – or even more – than the aggression… The reality beyond, unfortunately, the fiction.