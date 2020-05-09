Nicki Minaj : Her husband Kenneth Petty arrested, he risks ten years in prison

The husband of Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, could face up to ten years in prison according to TMZ. Sentenced in 1995 for a rape on a minor in New York, the man, 41-year-old has “forgotten” to register with the State of california as a sex offender (in the United States, this procedure requires offenders who move to another State than the one in which they have committed a crime to register with authorities). In the stopping during a mundane traffic stop in November 2019, the authorities had discovered the little “forgetting” to Kenneth. The darling Nicki had been briefly jailed and then released because he had paid the deposit of $ 20,000.

Presented to face american justice on march 4, 2020, Kenneth pleaded “not guilty” in this case. According to JustJaredif he wants to be released on bail, he will have to deposit 100 000 dollars and will be forced to wear an electronic bracelet pending his trial scheduled for march 23, 2020. The husband of Nicki will also have to abide by a curfew and stay compulsorily in Southern California. Similarly, it is forbidden to consume the drug (a heavy penalty for Kenneth, fond of cannabis). If he is convicted at his next passage in front of the justice, he could face up to ten years in prison.

The outrageous Kenneth Petty was a heavy police record behind him. In April 2002, he has served a sentence of seven years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. He has also been convicted of rape on a minor 16 years of age in 1995 (the sexual assault occurred on September 16, 1994). It is not certain that the lovebirds, married since October, 2019, may continue to enjoy happy days if Kenneth is finally imprisoned. Case to follow.