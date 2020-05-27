Nicki Minaj in open conflict with Instagram

By
Kim Lee
AFP / A. Weiss

Following a strong Instagram, to hide the “like” to american users for the well-being of youth, Nicki Minaj has sharply criticized the social network. She accused, with the complicity of the houses of drive, of wanting to silence independent artists.

Nicki Minaj has decided to do nothing to post on Instagram, as long as the function of the “like” has not been put back in place by the social network on the publications. In fact, the creators of the app decided to hide the number of “likes” on some u.s. accounts for the well-being of young people.

Behind this measure is strong, decisive, by Adam Mosseri, the head of the company, there are several studies explaining that the race to the “like” has detrimental effects on the mental health of young users. During the summit, ” Wired 25 “, he explained wanting to ” depressurize Instagram “, saying in a tweet that it was a testing phase.

Nicki Minaj appreciation

The artist, clearly nettled by this measure, has estimated that the health of young people was only an excuse. She claims that the social network wants to silence the independent artists, with the complicity of the record. “We are so easily pacified. You smoke it all if you think that the labels are not bothered by the level of power that the independent artists now have with IG. They all work TOGETHER. Unlike us… We have crumbs “, she denounced.

“They started by we take the commitments in disrupting the algorithm. Then they were boosted to show how much this new iPhone is better “, before denouncing the control of the numbers that these giants of the web have, in the image of YouTube, which may add or remove a million views to the video of his choice.



