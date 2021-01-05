NICKI MINAJ INTRODUCES YOU TO HER SON, WITH THE BABY’S FIRST PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Nicki Minaj shared the first pictures of her baby!
The rapper became a mother last September 30 and has now posted a slideshow with which she introduced her son to fans, although she has not yet revealed the baby’s name.
In the photos, you can see the baby in different super trendy outfits and, in the video at the end of the slideshow, Nicki can be heard talking to him.
” #PapaBear thank you for choosing me to be your mom – Nicki Minaj wrote in the caption, using a tender nickname – I wish you a happy new year. Thank you for your love and support on this journey. It means so much to me “.
” Becoming a mom is the most satisfying job I’ve ever done. I send love to all the superhero moms out there. Big hugs to women who have been pregnant during these troubled times, ” she added.
Nicki Minaj didn’t announce her son’s name, she had with her husband Kenneth Petty whom she married in October 2019, but chatting with the Barbzes she revealed the name she came very close to having: Ninja!
” You know what his name should have been? I think I could still change it – she said – A lot of people said he liked it but I said, ‘Nah’. His name had to be Ninja. I changed it to ‘ last minute “.