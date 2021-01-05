NICKI MINAJ INTRODUCES YOU TO HER SON, WITH THE BABY’S FIRST PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Nicki Minaj shared the first pictures of her baby!

The rapper became a mother last September 30 and has now posted a slideshow with which she introduced her son to fans, although she has not yet revealed the baby’s name.

In the photos, you can see the baby in different super trendy outfits and, in the video at the end of the slideshow, Nicki can be heard talking to him.

