Nicki Minaj is in the studio

The Queen Nicki Minaj is well and truly back in the studio ! When she had announced her retirement a few months ago in order to focus on her family life, Barbie is back on his decision and went back to work.

Even after this announcement, Minaj has chained the collaborations : “Fendi” in fearturing with Pnb Rock, “Tusa” with Karol G for a warm latino caliente, and most recently, with Meghan Trainor for the song “Nice to Meet Ya”.

However, it is true that in recent times, we have heard a lot of it to affairs that have nothing to do with the music…Between his brother sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape, her new husband who is a criminal in new york, his wax statue completely failed in Germany, and his altercation a few days ago with her ex-boyfriend, Meek Millin a luxury department store, it was time for her to return. With all these stories, Nicki surely has a lot of things to say.

Because it is true that his fans are waiting since 2 years ! The last album Nicki Minaj, “Queen”, led by the title “Chun-Li”, is released in 2018. The small protected Lil Wayne has already released 4 studio albums, and it would appear that she was preparing a fifth project this year.

In addition, since the beginning of the year 2020, Nicki Minaj impress and regale his fans on the social networks with her looks always more colorful and sexy ! Extravagant, feminine, aggressive and sweet at the same timeit is like that that we love and that we hope to soon find out. We will keep you informed !