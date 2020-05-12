Nicki Minaj is on the point of marriage with Kenneth Petty

If the rumors are murmuring for several months Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were engaged, the rapper 36-year-old just announced : she and her companion come to receive their “marriage license“. In the United States, this document is submitted by a town hall or a church allows a couple to marry. It is in his podcast Queen Radio Nicki Minaj has made the revelation. Sowing doubt for some time by calling Kenneth Petty “My husband” (“my husband”), the not would, therefore, seem almost crossed. “We got our marriage certificate“revealed the star in the last episode of his radio show Queen Radio. “I think I have achieved what I was hoping for, just happiness. It has been so difficult to arrive at this moment of joy. Now that I am, I do not want to compromise for anyone. I like just my free time.” In a relationship for 2018, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are friends from their childhood in Queens. This new announcement of a future wedding of stars placed under the sign of the rap.