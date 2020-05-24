Nicki Minaj is she to reveal her baby bump ?

While Nicki Minaj is casting doubt on his potential pregnancy, his fans will fall on a video of the troubling. We see her baby bump !

Then she is filmed while singing “Say So” in collaboration with Doja Cat, a detail plot of the fans of Nicki Minaj. Convinced that she is pregnant, they see her baby bump. MCE gives you more details !

The rumor continues to circulate ! And it must be said that the evidence becomes increasingly overwhelming. In fact, the fans do démordent not. They think that Nicki Minaj is expecting her first child !

Yes, more details to sow doubt. Very in love with her sweetheart, Kenneth Petty, the interpreter of “Anaconda” seems to run happy days.

And this in spite of the criminal record of her husband ! Yes, the man, 41-year-old is a registered sex offender. But it is necessary to believe that the artist does not rigour.

The evidence ; this last would end his life with him. But that’s not all ! Nicki Minaj is not hiding his desire to start a family with him.

Then on Twitter, the rival of Cardi B do not hesitate to make her feel like a child to his fans. Also, the artist wrote a funny message.

In short, the queen, self-proclaimed rap us entrust suffer from “nausea “ for some time now. But that’s not all ! It claims to have “soon “ a child but it must be “wait a few months “.

Nicki Minaj can no longer deny

Thus, tweets from Nicki Minaj to sow confusion in the fanbase. For his audience, there is no doubt about it. The baby is already on the way !

Moreover, a new index seems to give reason to his fans. Then she sings the remix of ” Say So “, in collaboration with Doja Cat in a video, the silhouette of the artist speaks !

Indeed, Nicki Minaj is shown lying on the back and mime the words. However, the young woman hides her belly with a doll of her.

But for his audience, this is not enough ! The doll does not seem to be able to hide everything ! Then, some of them spot a beginning baby bump. Outstanding…

Tags : nicki minaj – Nicki Minaj baby bump – Nicki Minaj baby, nicki minaj pregnant – Nicki Minaj mom-to-be – Nicki Minaj pregnant – Nicki Minaj belly – Nicki Minaj round belly