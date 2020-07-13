Nicki Minaj is taking on the rappers “hypocrites“ in a live Instagram… • RAPRNB

In a live Instagram, Miss Petty is taken from the rappers in the world of hip-hop and accuses them of being hypocrites…

After having been widely criticised on the social networks for his 2nd collaboration with the rapper with the colorful hair on the title Trollz, which has established a nouvreau record of views on Youtube, Nicki Minaj took advantage of a live Instagram in the company of the latter to take it out on the rappers in the industry. She denounces in particular the hypocrisy that they have vis-à-vis the snitch culturethat is to say, to denounce those to the authorities. A behavior rejected by the famous code of the street, and necessarily by the rappers refer to it. By extension, it is aimed at those who take advantage of his colleague 6ix9ine, for his attitude before the justice, and the difference between the “the men of the street” and rappers. For Nicki Minaj, everyone should play with its own rules, and comes to the defense of Daniel Hernandez.

TO READ ALSO: 6ix9ine loose his new single Trollz with Nicki Minaj [Clip]

The rappers would not be legitimate

During this live Instagram, Miss Minaj explained that only the men of the street (as in the real gangsters) can allow themselves to feel what they want vis-à-vis the denunciation of police because they live this life contrary to it and 6ix9ine (and all rappers) who are in the music industry. “You rappers, you are all the time locked in a room with people with a questionable past and I do not judge anyone, because I don’t do that kind of thing,” she explains. She admits that her husband, Kenneth Petty would be against the denunciation. The latter had been accused of rape on a minor and had spent a few years in prison for murder.

TO READ ALSO: 6ix9ine explodes the records of views on YouTube with the Trollz…

Different standards in the industry

But the self-proclaimed Queen of rap, that some think they see pregnant in the clip Trollz, does not stop there, and denounces just the hypocrisy of rappers. It speaks of the fact that a lot of Mc’s are pointing the finger at other rappers not writing their texts, but then work with them. It then continues by explaining that they are not even to speak of the integrity of the street as : “none of you is in the street”. During this live Instagram, 6ix9ine has also taken the opportunity to take on Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, or still in the Future, who accused him regularly of having to collaborate with the justice, giving him the nickname of “rat”. In turn, he accuses them of having previously worked with the Police and therefore do not have their word to say. What Nicki Minaj has added : “If we must have this conversation, you have to denounce all the world” under-heard : all rappers have already had to deal with authorities and had to find ways to get rid of it… working !?