Nicki Minaj is the first rapper to win 100 million dollars

The information is dropped via his label, Young Money, Nicki Minaj is the first rapper in history to raise $ 100 million ! While everyone thought that she was stolen the show by his enemy number 1 Cardi B, Nicki proves that she is still at the top.
After his album Queen released last year that has not hyper worked well, Nicki is back on the scene early this year with the single Yikesand his clip seen 3 million times.
It must be said that the queen of american rap comeback. Recently we spoke more of her because of her new husband Kenneth Perry for his music. In fact, he has been found guilty of an attempted rape on a minor in 1994 and since then, it has registered on the sex offender registry in the States–States. But despite the controversy around her marriage, Nicki is not dismounted and said :
“I believe that I have what I was looking for, nothing but happiness. It was difficult to get in a relationship as fulfilling. Now that I’m here, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone.“In any case, Nicki is not left apart by the critics, and continues his path in the industry of hip hop US.