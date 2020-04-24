Nicki Minaj is the first rapper to win 100 million dollars

The information is dropped via his label, Young Money, Nicki Minaj is the first rapper in history to raise $ 100 million ! While everyone thought that she was stolen the show by his enemy number 1 Cardi B, Nicki proves that she is still at the top .

After his album Queen released last year that has not hyper worked well, Nicki is back on the scene early this year with the single Yikesand his clip seen 3 million times .

It must be said that the queen of american rap comeback . Recently we spoke more of her because of her new husband Kenneth Perry for his music . In fact, he has been found guilty of an attempted rape on a minor in 1994 and since then, it has registered on the sex offender registry in the States – States . But despite the controversy around her marriage, Nicki is not dismounted and said :

“I believe that I have what I was looking for, nothing but happiness . It was difficult to get in a relationship as fulfilling . Now that I’m here, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone .“In any case, Nicki is not left apart by the critics, and continues his path in the industry of hip hop US .