Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Macklemore: why the stars are invented alter ego? – Actu Lady Gaga

Why the stars are invented alter ego?

The world of the stars, is populated with defects, pranks and sequins. It is simple to get lost in the media whirlwind. To start our investigation, let’s start with the simple definition of an alter ego. From the latin “alter ego” means “another me”. This means a second personality, is not correlated to the first personality, such as a second person within the first.

It is as if they had two lives in one. For a star, the alter ego may be the character of media which it embodies, a role tailor-made for the cameras. Between the privacy of the stars that manage to stay themselves, and the celebrity status associated with their occupations, many of them have this “alter ego”.

Nicki Minaj and her many versions

Nicki Minaj is without doubt the artist who has the most alter ego. She is rumored to have been a certain Cookie, with whom she escaped when his parents were arguing. She said: “In order to escape their bickering, I had to imagine myself becoming a new person. Cookie was my first identity-that stayed with me for some time“.

It then creates Harajuku Barbie, a kind of japanese doll, and Nicki, his current character that can be found in his musical career. She took the opportunity to create the dark side of Nicki with Nicki Lewinski. His alter-ego the most well-known is his character gay head in the air, Roman Zolanski.

Lady Gaga & her double masculine

In 2010, Lady Gaga presents her men’s doubles: Jo Calderone. It is found in the video “yoü and I” and it dredge, even some Britney Spears in a tv show. Lady Gaga tops with “A Star Is Born” and has even won a trophy.

Macklemore & Sir Raven Bowie

His alter ego is pretty kitschy: Sir Raven Bowie wears flashy colors, shapes slinky. It is found in the video “And We Danced”. Its mojo: dance anywhere and without limits. Macklemore created a second alter-ego with Mackle Jackson, a play on words for the king of pop.

Eminem and his Slim Shady

The character of Slim Shady is often put forward in the clip of the american rapper Eminem. It looks great, but with a much darker. In fact, he expresses it here: “I need an excuse to let out this anger, this dark humour, this pain, but also happiness“. The artist even gives the name of his double, to one of his albums “The Slim Shady LP”. It explains where does the nickname Slim Shady for those who want more details.

Beyonce: she kills her alter ego

The star has unveiled her alter ego Sasha Fierce during her third album. It reveals a character much more sensual, glamorous and not afraid to dare. Beyonce admits that this is a way to assert a different image of herself, that she dared not show it. Sasha Fierce is also in the clip ultra-famous “Single Ladies”. It will eventually kill this double.

Madonna: his double, erotic

The queen of pop is known for its numerous postures a little naughty, especially on stage. It creates a double erotic taking the name of Dita. The first name chosen is not related to the accident: he was inspired by actress Dita Von Teese. They will even clip all the two titled “Erotika”. This last figure in the fifth album of the singer of the same name, released in 1992. It will be a scandal, because the six songs on fourteen of the album have lyrics erotic!

Katy Perry and her alter ego teenager

We remember all of the hit and his music video “Last Friday Night” which recounts the evening, organised by a teenager while her parents are gone for a night time. The central character in the clip is a Katy Perry teenage, disturbed by his passage from child to adult. It’s called Kathy Beth Terry. As a young teenager, acne pimples and braces rude, she feels uncomfortable in his skin.

Katy Perry has even made a twitter account for his alter ego, and here is the associated description: “Jai 13 years. I love the Sudoku puzzles, the solar system, the scientific events and the babies Weenie“. To give an air of sympathetic to this future woman.