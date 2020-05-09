Nicki Minaj launches the single “Fendi”

A few days of the release of his collaboration with the Luxury House Fendi, the singer Nicki Minaj reveals a title unheard.

#FendiPrintsOn : Luxury, music and specters of influence

Baptized soberly” Fendi “the piece takes the place of the soundtrack to the first trailer video of the collection. In the lineage of the first images of the collaboration, shot by american photographer Steven Klein for the magazine ELLE, the singer appears to be – literally scratched until the end of the nail – the middle parts all the more colorful one than the other.

If Nicki Minaj had already distinguished itself by citing the name of the claw of Italian in one of its titles, ” Chun-Li “, the single seems here to register in a brand campaign, particularly orchestrated. Theartwork the cover art has nothing trivial, since it understands very clearly the logo of the House as well as a pictorial representation of Nicki Minaj wearing one of the figures key of the capsule, a set bright pink. She also appears surrounded by his cohorts of featuring – Gnp Rock and Murda Beatz – also clad coins minted with the double F of the House.

© Fendi

With the release of this piece, Fendi provides a double exposure : the clip has been jointly shared on the website and the social networks of the House and on those of Nicki Minaj. On the official YouTube channel of the singer, it is about already 50,000 views. A nice shot of the media, of course, but also a propensity to booster a little more creative investment of the singer in this collaboration : here, Nicki Minaj shouts out loud his love for the brand. The provision of the title on different platforms of streaming should, however, be confer a relatively long life span of the projectat least much more than the character – by default, – volatility of a capsule in the middle of the turnover never-ending collections…

The collaboration will be offered as soon as October 14, online as well as in a selection of points of sale of the brand.