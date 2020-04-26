Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Drake beat a new record

“Drake , Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are officially the 3 rappers with the most singles entered the Billboard Hot 100 .“

Earlier this month – it ( February ) it was claimed that Lil Wayne they had a performance of madness passing before Elvis Presley by obtaining the second place in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 . This time – it is through a tweet from the account Chart Data as it is discovered that the rapper as well as Drake and Nicki Minaj are the 3 artists who rap who have registered the most singles ranking Hot 100 .

As a reminder, Nicki Minaj has another record : it is the female artist, the most listened to in the history of the Hot 100and with Yikes ( n°1 in the ranking ) she becomes the first female rapper the most popular of all time with a title solo .