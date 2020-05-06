Nicki Minaj, Little Mix, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha… the best performance from The MTV EMA 2018 (VIDEOS)

The ceremony MTV EMA 2018 presented by Hailee Steinfeld has reserved a lot of surprises and the complete list is found on melty. Live from Bilbao in Spain, the biggest stars of the planet were given an appointment to ensure the show and receive prizes. This year, this is Camila Cabello, which has pulled its pin of the game by leaving with four trophies, including for best artist of the year. On stage, there was the beautiful world, enough to set the fire to the room and gather a maximum number of viewers. While in France, Jenifer has unveiled his new music video “again and Again”, relive without having to wait the better performance of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 below.

Nicki Minaj – “Good Form”

Little Mix – “Woman Like Me” feat Nicki Minaj

Jason Derulo x David Guetta – “Say Good Bye” feat Nicki Minaj

Janet Jackson – “Made For Now”

Bebe Rexha – “I’m A Mess”