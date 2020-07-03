Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Lebron James : the leak of stars continues to $ 600,000 in the folder

After Lady Gaga, Donald Trump and Madonna, it is the turn of three new stars to see all of their legal documents sold by auction by the cyber criminals to Sodinokibi.

In may 2020, the operators of the rançongiciel Sodinokibi (also known as REvil) managed to get their hands on the entirety of the confidential records of the office of lawyer to the stars, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks (GSM-Law).

As proof of their loot, they started to disclose some of their information on Lady Gaga. They first claimed a ransom of 21 million dollars, quickly doubled to $ 42 million, in exchange for the data.

As long as the firm is not running, the rançonneurs have decided to auction off the files of the stars clients, celebrity by celebrity. They started with Donald Trump, and then have along with Madonna.

The next auction is worth its weight in gold. On the 1st of June, Sodinokibi will sell the legal documents of the rapper Nicki Minaj, singer Mariah Carey and the basketball player Lebron James. It’s happening on the blog for the criminals hidden by Tor, and it will bring together more than $ 600,000 to participate in the auction on one of these stacks of files.

It is still not the value of the documents

Each of these celebrities has a fortune of hundreds of millions of dollars, and the blackmail could be lucrative. The records may contain all sorts of personal information, including their addresses and telephone numbers .Each folder is sold to a single person (criminals, the media or the star itself), regardless of the use it intends to do. For their part, the criminals promise that they will delete their copy of the data, if a word of cybercriminal in value.

Still, several experts doubt the real value of the data, despite the possibility that they are confidential.

The REvil ransomware gang has announced future auctions of celebrity legal documents stolen from an NYC legal firm earlier this spring Pretty steep prices just for some boring business contracts, if you ask me pic.twitter.com/zbVaEkrURS — Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) June 24, 2020

The criminals stated that they found a buyer for each set of data, which would justify the huge amounts being requested. But it could make be blow of bluff, intended to bend to the auction, and to put even more pressure on GSMLaw. In their advertising for the auction identified by The Registerthey promote that the documents reveal” handling large sums of money “and of the” scandals between sex, drugs and betrayal. “They promise access to a behind-the-scenes highly compromising, it is what it is. The operators of Sodinokibi are deemed to be in the middle, and it could be that they have a part of the data, but that the rest is only intended to flame the auction.

In the end, only the law firm and the principal involved know the true value of the documents. If GSM-Law continues not to pay, which is highly likely, the next victims on the list are companies : Bad Boy Ent (the label of Puff Daddy), Universal Studios and MTV, on 3 July.

