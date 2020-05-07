Nicki Minaj, Maroon 5, J Balvin… The top clips of the week

While Selena Gomez has told a little more about his new album which will be released in 2020, the singer is no longer part of the list of video clips most watched of the week. Once more, there are a lot of changes, even if some still cling, while other artists such as J Balvin occupy several places. What are the videos that were most viewed during the last seven days on YouTube ? While Bilal Hassani has unveiled a preview unpublished after the re-release of his opus Kingdom, it is time to reveal the answer wait no more just below.

10th place – “Hasta que Salga El Sol Capítulo 2” – Ozuna

Last in the ranking this time, but all the same more than 16 million people have watched the clip of Ozuna these past seven days.

9th place – “La Mejor Versión De Mí” – Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos

The duo clings and like it as much as ever and a very good score with 17 132 591 million views.

8th place – “Con Altura” – Rosalía and J Balvin ft. El Guincho

With over 17 235 024 viewsthe song “Con Altura” continues to appear in the videos the most viewed of the week.

7th place – “Blanco” – J Balvin

J Balvin is still very present in the ranking, thanks to the success of its title “Blanco” which has collected more than 18 million views.

6th place – “VETE” – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny can have the smile, since his piece was collected 20 836 077 views... The class !

5th place – “China” – Anual AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin

With 20 836 984 million views this last weekthe hit “China” like as always.

4th place – “That Takes Pa’ ‘Lante” – Daddy Yankee

25 million views for Daddy Yankee, who seems to have signed once more a new tube !

3rd place – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin

The group The Black Eyed Peas and the excellent J Balvin can thank the 26 million people who have viewed the video clip these past seven days.

2nd place – “Memories” – Maroon 5

The group climbs two spots and finds himself second with more than 30 million views on the video “Memories”.

1st place – “Tusa” – Karol G and Nicki Minaj

With more than 32 million views over the last seven days on YouTube, Nicki Minaj and Karol G can have the smile !