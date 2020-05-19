Nicki Minaj mingled with the clash between Meek Mill and 6ix9ine !

While 6ix9ine just get out of prison, the arsonist Nicki Minaj finds it as melee to his clash with her ex, Meek Mill.

Meek Mill, the ex of Nicki Minaj comes to cross swords with 6ix9ine. In fact, just this last out of prison, that’s it connects the clashes.

Yes, the rapper has said of Tekashi that it was “a rat “. A tackle, which is not gone unnoticed on Twitter, where the smoke is coming from.

“I hope that rat is going to do a live to apologize to the people he denounced or the victim “, has also written to the rapper, 33 years old, about 6ix9ine. “You all have very quickly forgotten that a ‘rat’ was killed Nipsey [Hussle] “, he continues.

“It should not be in the streets ! This is the only thing that I will say because he is dead… He threw the mother of his baby and his child fed as a coward “, then concluded the ex of Nicki Minaj.

“Imagine that you just had a baby and that you’re drunk because of a Mexican with hair arc-en-ciel “, responded, therefore, Tekashi to turn on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj: 6ix9ine mentions it in his clash with Meek Mill

As for the very sexy Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine was also mixed with the clash. “Nicki doesn’t want any more of you “, he added, the spiciness to the quick.

In effect, Meek Mill attended the enemy of Cardi B between 2015 and 2017. A relationship that did not end in beauty…

At the time, Nicki was accused even of having sexually abused her while he was criticized when she was defending her brother, Jelanie Maraj, accused of sexual assault on a minor.

That said, the interpreter ofAnaconda has not yet responded to the tackle started by Tekashi 69. On his side, Meek Mill has apparently back-pedaled.

At least, the rapper apologized to be taken to someone on Twitter. That said, the ex Nicki Minaj has not specified if it was 6ix9ine or not.

The tweets expect for them to Nicki adds his grain of salt in this case...

