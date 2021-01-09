CELEBRITIES

Nicki Minaj must pay $ 450,000 to Tracy Chapman

Chapman won a lawsuit against Minaj for the unauthorized use of fragments of the music “Baby Can I Hold You.”

Tracy Chapman won a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj, who must pay him $ 450,000.

Chapman accepted Minaj’s sentencing offer on Thursday, according to documents seen by the Hollywood Reporter, meaning the case will not go to trial next year.

In addition to the settlement, Chapman also avoids being liable for costs should a jury ultimately decide that his claims were not worth that amount.

In 2018, Chapman sued Minaj for copyright infringement, as the rapper “borrowed” much of Tracy’s 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You for her own song, Sorry.

Before the legal case, Nicki was repeatedly approached to obtain the rights of the soul singer to try one of her most successful singles, but without success.

Despite choosing not to include the music on his album, the song was leaked and was heard on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 radio show.

Nicki said she “had no idea” the song would be shown and, once she found out, she sent Tracy several tweets urging her to get in touch.

In the ruling, the judge of the United States District Court, Virginia Phillips, would have said that Nicki had the right to use the song only in the studio for musical experimentation.

The judge allegedly said: “A ruling eliminating these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”

Chapman reportedly said of the ruling: “I am pleased that this matter has been resolved and I am grateful for this legal outcome that states that artists’ rights are protected by law and must be respected by other artists.”

“In this situation, they asked me on numerous occasions for permission to use my song; in each case, courteously and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no. “

“Apparently, Ms. Minaj chose not to listen and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions.”

She said: “This lawsuit was a final report, filed in an effort to defend me and my work and seek protection for the creative enterprise and expression of independent songwriters and publishers like myself.”

