Nicki Minaj on the point of collaborating with Davido ?

And if we began this week with an excellent new ? It’s official ! Nicki Minaj and Davido prepare beautiful and well a piece !

With this new, Davido just ignite the Canvas ! The mega star nigerian announces a collab with the most famous female rappers in american, Nicki Minaj. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In these difficult times, the good news are rare. And for good reason ! The pandemic Covid-19 no one is spared.

Everywhere in the world, the virus spreads and the victims are piling up. In fact, many people around the world are so locked in their houses.

For many, the moral is so low. But don’t worry ! A famous singer of nigerian just make an announcement that would remotivate the troops.

No, you’re not dreaming. Davido has indeed announced a collab with the more than famous, Nicki Minaj !

It is, therefore, on Twitter the interpreter of Fall has created the surprise. Yesterday, he then set fire to the Canvas.

Fans of the artist could not hope for the best duo. Nicki Minaj in feat, this is not nothing ! All of this looks very heavy.

Davido announces a feat with Nicki Minaj on Twitter !

For a surprise, it is ! The surfers were certainly not expecting such an announcement.

Moreover, Speroach Beatz achieves the feat between Davido and Nicki Minaj. The great class !

But that’s not all ! The singer nigerian has not stopped there. He then made a second announcementand not least !

Well, yes ! An album prepares also ! A few months after the success of A Good Time, Davido back cover.

Prepare you then to welcome A Better Time, from the month of July next. Of what to delight the fans.

And if Nicki was part of the project ? Now, there is so more to wait.

Album . July … A BETTER TIME — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

