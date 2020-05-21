Nicki Minaj on the verge of overtaking Britney Spears ?

In the first position in the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki Minaj seems to have even more success than Britney Spears of his time. Oops…

In 60 years, the Billboard Hot 100 only stores 6 pairs of women who have reached the first place. Nicki Minaj is on the point of do better than Britney Spears ! MCE tells you more.

We do this more ! Nicki Minaj self-proclaimed as the queen of american rap. And, according to the billboard Hot 100, the young woman has rather reason !

In effect, the interpreter of “Say So” in collaboration with Doja Cat finally finished in the first position of the ranking.

Then, Nicki Minaj can be very proud of his success!!! Every time it comes out a tube, the artist raffle everything in its path. And this brand a true historical record !

Yes, this is only the sixth time a duo of women reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the History of the United States, that is to say in 60 years. What class !

But that could well be the singers with much success before they ? Among the list include the famous Britney Spears, of course !

Nicki Minaj is part of the list

Today, nobody can imagine the musical landscape of the united states without Nicki Minaj. However, many other stars did dance of the population before it.

In 1979, singers Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer out the song ” No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) “. Such a success that it enters the charts… 20 years after its release.

But that’s not all ! In 1998, Brandy and Monica hit the first place with their international hit ” Boy Is Mine “. A real success !

In the years 2000, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink go up on the podium of the Hot 100 with their hit ” Lady Marmalade “. Yes, you have surely already had to dance to it !

And finally, the essential Britney Spears reached the summit during this last decade, thanks to the remix of “S&M” with Rihanna.

In any case, Nicki Minaj can be really, really proud to be part of this list. In fact, it hascome up to the first position is not given to all the world. The proof !

