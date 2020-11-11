NICKI MINAJ ONCE AGAIN SUPPORTED ARIANA GRANDE BY COMPLIMENTING HER ON HER ACHIEVEMENTS

Even Nicki Minaj used Instagram to publicly complimented Ariana Grande for the accomplishments achieved after the release of “Positions”.

The rapper published a story with a Chart Data post citing a new Ariana record. In addition to tagging her friend and colleague, Nicki wrote “queen stuff”.

Nicki Minaj shows support to Ariana’s latest album. 💖 pic.twitter.com/iv8tk4vCGt — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) November 8, 2020

Ari immediately replayed Nicki’s story commenting “I miss you queen and most beautiful mom in the world”.

Ariana Grande reposted Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Story! — “I miss you queen and most beautiful mama” pic.twitter.com/ZzwYeVoqlB — Nicki Minaj Station (@StationMinaj) November 9, 2020

This social exchange confirms once again the strong bond that exists between the two artists. A few months ago it was rumored that they were no longer so good friends after Nicki collaborated with 6ix9ine on the song “Trollz”.

The announcement of the featuring had not been well received by fans of the pop star after the heavy accusations made by the rapper of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. 6ix9ine had published a video on his social networks in which he claimed that the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart hides some shady turns, pointing the finger at the two artists who that week were at the top of the chart with their charity single “Stuck With. U “.

To celebrate the friendship between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, below you can find the video of “Side To Side”, one of the collaborations they have made together.