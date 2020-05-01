Nicki Minaj partners with Doja Cat for the remix of “Say So”

Nicki Minaj has partnered with Doja Cat to deliver the remix to ” Say So “.

Doja Cat has decided to enlarge its smash TikTok together with Nicki. The artist the west coast has teased the new song on Instagram yesterday by posting an excerpt with the caption ” YOU ASKED for it 🥁 Say-the so Remix ft. @ Nickickinaj fate on Friday at 12 pm EST! THANK YOU NICKI! I LOVE You 💕 “

“Say So” is currently at no. 5 in the ranking Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for the past 16 weeks. This remix is also a surprise to some fans after two altercations in the line that Doja has had with Barbz Nicki Minaj in the past. The fandom dedicated to Minaj was extremely critical of Doja Cat a few weeks ago because of something that she had tweeted and interpreted as a slander of Nicki.

“He saw this art that someone drew of me, Nicki and Meg, in that order “, she explained in the interview with Zane Lowe on the subject. “So Nicki was in the middle and it was a cover of Rolling Stone, but Nicki was in the middle, and rightly so. Meg was right and I was on the left and this guy has commented: ‘I would like to see Doja in the middle.’ “

This tweet, with other of Doja speaking of the photo, has led to the Barbz to move towards it. She will clarify later in the interview that she has no problem with Nicki Minaj and that it is in fact a big fan.

“They are beginning to turn heads in speaking of each person who loves Nicki Minaj so that she doesn’t even know that I am the biggest fan of Nicki Minaj,” said Doja. “Then they are stupid. They don’t know me not even. So they say things they have no idea what they are talking about. ”

Well, this remix shows very clearly that there is no problem between the two. You can stream the remix of “Say So” of Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj below.