Nicki Minaj paused, she prepares her new album – News Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, when the release of his next album?

With announcing a long break in his musical career, the fans are made with the idea of no longer hearing their favourite star for some time. But as Nicki Minaj explains, it was worth the effort: “This is probably the album more exciting that I’m going out for a long time. I am happy that I do not expect my fans to another album, as I have done in the past”.

When the project is finally out, Nicki Minaj will be able to fully concentrate on his private life. In this way, the interpreter of “Hart White” to not leave his fans without anything during this break, which can take months.