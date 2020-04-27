Nicki Minaj poses with her father and her little sister and the resemblance is striking !

Nicki Minaj has shared this February 21, a video in the company of his little sister and his father. The fans are surprised by the resemblance, and it must be said that it looks like two drops of water !

Nicki Minaj spends time with the family

The family console as it can since the incarceration of Jelanie Maraj, elder brother of singer. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape on a minor. Nicki Minaj has never been expressed on the matter, but what is certain, it is that it is closer to his own.

After a retirement of music announced last December and a marriage celebrated in 2019, Nicki Minaj spends most of his time to take advantage of those who are dear. Thus, it is often alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, or in the company of his friends.

Earlier in the morning, the rapper original trinidad is shown with some members of his family. Mode selfie with his dad and his little sister Ming, she is having fun on Instagram. And a detail has not escaped the canvas.

The sisters Maraj, more twins than ever

Well, yes ! As you can see, the small Ming is the copy of her sister superstar. Slanted eyes, and pointy nose, they have exactly the same facial features. Among the 16 000 comments in the publication, many celebrities are keen to stress this point.

As well, the singer Monica wrote :” She is so beautiful. What is it you like !“. The rapper Birdman, actress Skai Jackson, and the character of reality tv Milan Christopher all went in the same direction. The latter commented on him,” Your sister and you, you’re twins !”

Earlier this week, the interpreter ofAnaconda has announced that it plans to return to his native island, Trinidad and Tobago. The reason for this ? The famous annual carnival. Well it would appear that it came earlier than expected. The rapper in new york should be staying in the caribbean until February 25 nextthe time to celebrate with his people.