Nicki Minaj prefer it when whites talk about it !

The queen of the provoc’ Nicki minj has still been a very controversial…

You know, more than ever, this is the race to the buzz for all the celebritiesor all those who want to become one. Those in place are bound to continue to be talked about, and this time, it is Nicki Minaj who has triggered a storm on the Internet, with an output of controversial and very noticeable. Indeed, the singer has posted a Tweet to say the least, strange : “The white people post >>> the blacks who post only when I put in before in their History. QueenRadio is back in a few days, stay tuned !”, referring to the recent articles posted on it by various media.

The beautiful hoped probably to make a good advertisement for her program in which she loose it completely. Except that it doesn’t seem to assume, because after the torrent of criticism from followers, Nicki Minaj has deleted her Tweet. One can imagine that we will soon have explanations on what she wanted to say, or even that it will condemn its own way, a common occurrence in the States. Anyway, the media are “white” and the followers “whites” are also mocking to it that the media is “black”, he did not see really where she is coming from, all thatit was still a nice popularity in the african-american community.

They even for a long time, which helped it to dominate the charts. But it must be said that since the arrival of Cardi B, life is a lot less pink for Nickiand even its sales will suffer. This is probably the cause of the announcement of his retirement, even if again, one wonders if it was not just for the buzz. Sad career development for the ex-Queen of the rap US.