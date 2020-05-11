Nicki Minaj pregnant and getting married ? His statements inflame the Canvas

Known for not having his tongue in his pocket, Nicki Minaj is not shy ever to tackle heavily-Miley Cyrus and other celebrities. But when she is not in full clash, the artist takes the time to ask his voice on the songs to his friends rappers. And his recent collaboration on The Big Day aka the first album Chance The Rapper has not gone unnoticed. For cause, the fans are convinced that the buxom brunette has confirmed that she was pregnant and about to marry her boyfriend Kenneth Zoo Petty. To understand from where comes the buzz, it is necessary to listen carefully to the sound Zanies and Fools in which the singer seems to reveal everything.

Indeed, when one focuses on the words of the song, we hear Nicki Minaj say : "He is the Clyde to my Bonnie, I'm on the point of go down the aisle and become a mother. Oh, I remember when I cried 'Why me ?' Now I wouldn't trade my life for the Armani." Suffice to say it was not long more to intrigue the viewers. Especially when she also rewrote these words under a photo of the couple posted on Instagram. The star is she really pregnant and ready to marry her boyfriend ? Case to follow.