Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child ? This picture, which casts doubt

Nicki Minaj has had to deal with the arrest of her husband Kenneth Petty in march 2020. It was in October last that the two lovebirds, who grew up together in Queens, had decided to unite for life, for better and for worse. Since then, the singer, who had announced to want to lift the foot to build her family life, seems more fulfilling than ever at his side and could well have wanted the baby with him. Moreover, in this regard, the interpreter of “Anaconda” would she announced in her way of her pregnancy on her account Instagram ? His photo posted on June 13, 2020 has done much to react…

Nicki Minaj has collaborated once again with 6ix9ine and the clip of “Trollz” is available. It is also the first time that the superstar has posted her photo, which has sparked a great deal of questions… Then she thanked her fans for making the song a success in more than 50 countries, users have noticed a detail : her belly well rounded. In the comments, many have asked questions : “Are you pregnant ?”, “The queen of rap would she be pregnant ?”, “She’s pregnant !”, “Nicki, would that be a baby bump ?”, “Baby bump alert”, “It’s just me or she looks pregnant ?”. For the moment, the main interested have not responded to the rumor.