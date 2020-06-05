Nicki Minaj puts an end to his musical career

Clap end for “Barbie”. Saying it was ready to become a mother, the rapper american Nicki Minaj announced Thursday on Twitter that she was putting an end to his musical career.

“I decided to take my retirement and enjoy my family”, one can read in its publication. The New York-based 36-year-old, known for his provocative style and his hits like “Anaconda” or “Super Bass”, in fact, is recently betrothed with an official from the music industry american, Kenneth Petty.

“Keep it up, do so until death. I love you for life,” she added, addressing her fans.

I’ve decided to withdraw & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj, who had started his career in 2007, had met with the success from 2010, becoming one of the biggest stars of hip-hop. She has released four albums and collaborated throughout her career with big stars, from Britney Spears to Drake, from by Lil Wayne, the young Willow Smith, or even the French DJ David Guetta on the hit “Turn me on”.

Nominated ten times for Grammy awards, she holds the record for the most number of tubes classified in the Billboard Hot 100, détronant Aretha Franklin (76 compared to 73).

Clash with Cardi B

In addition to his music, the star was also regularly speak about it in the newspapers for its extravagance and more recently for his clash with Cardi B, the other rapper to the success of the moment. In September 2018, the two stars were beaten at a party hosted for the New York Fashion Week.

Announcements of retirement are legion in the rap. However, artists often end up out of it.