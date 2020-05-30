Nicki Minaj ready to work again with Ariana Grande ?

Nicki Minaj does it again work with his great girlfriend Ariana Grande ? The very famous rapper drags a few clues…

And if Nicki Minaj gratifiait his fans with a new feat ? And not with anyone… In story Instagram, the rap star talking about her “sister “Ariana Grande ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Nicki Minaj love as always invite on the pieces some of the greatest artists. Indeed, the singer connects the verse to rap.

Also, Doja Cat was even invited to put his voice on his song iconic. Nicki Minaj has therefore sung a new verse on the title “Say So “ the rapper is the most feline of Los Angeles !

That said, Nicki is not at all to his test shot. In fact, the rapper went on to guest appearances with the greatest, like Will.I.Am or even Jason Derulo, with “Swalla “.

And that’s not all, because the singer has also shared the spotlight with Ariana Grande. Especially in the songs “Bang Bang “ alongside Jessie J, or even “7 Rings “.

Everyone also remembers the appearance of Nicki Minaj in “Side to Side “ Ariana Grande. A piece in which the two sisters of the heart grow the song in a sauna muy caliente !

Nicki Minaj: nostalgic of his feats with Ariana Grande ?

The fans expect, therefore, that Nicki will return to a title in a duo with Great. So much so that the rapper has left the shadow of a hope on his story, IG.

Yes, Nicki Minaj has shared the title “Stuck with U “ of his great girlfriend. A piece she sang a duet with Justin Bieber.

“My sister is tireless “, has therefore commented on Nicki Minaj in the caption of his story. Before concluding with a “Congratulations “, with a slew of easily add emoji.

This is likely in any case to push Nicki to postponing the end of his career music… yes, the star had announced the end of its career earlier, but certainely !

After all, it comes already hitting the Billboard charts with “Say So “ the sides of Doja Cat. So, why would it not road studios to lay her voice alongside her sister Ariana Grande ?

Tags : ariana grande – Ariana Grande news – Ariana Grande news – nicki minaj – Nicki Minaj news – Nicki Minaj News – nicki minaj, ariana grande – Nicki Minaj feat Ariana Grande – nicki minaj featuring – Nicki Minaj featuring Ariana Grande