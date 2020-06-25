Nicki Minaj releases an alternative version of Trollz [Son] • RAPRNB

While 6ix9ine has still broken the internet with her single Trollz, his partner Nicki Minaj has unveiled an alternative version…

While Tekashi thought – by mistake !? – that his new feat with Nicki Minaj had beaten its previous record for the number of views on YouTube for her single Gooba), the rapper originally from Trinidad and Tobago has just unveiled the 1st version of Trollz. It is on Twitter that Nicki Minaj has shared the original version of the title, explaining : “the couplet official is the 11th version. This is the 1st version, the beat and verse change. Now, you can see how started my verse and how it has ended once that my creative process was finished”. Here, this 1st version starts with the Queen of rap rappant in English and Spanish. To begin the promo of this collaboration, Nicki had also put a émoji ‘taco’ on his Twitter account before the title is to be achieved. In effect, the single Trollz was, at base, be baptized Taco.

6ix9ine feat. Nicki Minaj – Trollz (alternative version) :

A title which does not end to talk to…

Since its release, the title Trollz is on everyone’s lips… it was a bit of the purpose for which 6ix9ine ! It had started even before that the title will be available when Onika Tanya Maraj and Daniel Hernandez, – while the single had just been announced – had put in to the sale of the merchandising, including a portion of the profits would be donated to an association. This had not failed to respond, including Joe Budden, who wrote on Twitter that we would never know how much they would give to the association. In fact, the duo had only stated that they will pay a portion of their profits, without more details. Then the 2 rappers were in the live Instagram, and 6ix9ine again let go of criticizing rappers, including Snoop Dogg, or even Meek Mill (who trollent regularly for having cooperated with the justice), while Miss Minaj was pointing the finger at the hypocrisy in hip-hop. More recently, actress Lisa Raye, who answered, because many think that the rapper the attack in the single Trollz, making particular reference to the deception of which she had been the victim. The latter responded by explaining that she “didn’t care” in an interview given in the show The Breakfarst Clubon the radio 105.1. But the buzz around the single is not likely to stop there : we now expect to know his place in the Billboard Hot 100, which will be made public next week…



