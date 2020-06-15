Nicki Minaj reveals the secrets of his life with Kenneth Perry, his “soul sister”

Few would have bet on the ability of Nicki Minaj to be a perfect woman of rank, married, and proud of it. And yet ! The singer of 37 years has entrusted upon the issuance Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on 12 June 2020 to be perfectly happy in her marriage with one whom she considers her soul sister : Kenneth Perry. “I didn’t think it would be refreshing and calming“she entrusted it to us, very in love with her husband. “Even if you are not married, when you have someone who is like your soul mate, someone who understands and who does not judge you, it just gives you the impression of being at the top of the world.“

A year ago already, Nicki shared her love for Kenneth, entrusting the microphone to the issuance Queen Radio : “I believe that I have what I was looking for, nothing that happiness. It was difficult to get in a relationship as fulfilling. Now that I’m here, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone.“

Married since October of 2019, the couple had been frequenting for a little over a year at the time of their union. Fusional as of their meeting – which was a coup de foudre for both partners – lovers seem to actually swim in the happiness since their marriage. However, Kenneth doesn’t really have the liability of the prince charming ideal. Condemned criminal several times, it has served a sentence of seven years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in April 2002. In April 1995, he has also been convicted for rape on a minor 16 years of age. Recently, on march 4, 2020, Kenneth has yet been arrested for having “forgotten” to register with the State of california as a sex offender. A sentence that could be asserted, in his judgment, up to ten years in prison.