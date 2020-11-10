Nicki Minaj says she won’t hire a babysitter for her son

Nicki made it clear that she and her husband Kenneth Petty are involved in caring for their 1-month-old son, and will not be hiring a babysitter at this time.

Nicki made it clear that she and her husband Kenneth Petty are fully involved in caring for their 1-month-old son and did not rule out hiring help later.

And she made the reveal that she doesn’t have a babysitter now while chatting with a fan on Twitter.

One follower wrote: “Why can’t Nicki be a normal celebrity and get a babysitter. Girl, I miss you.

Nicki replied, “Everybody tells me that. LOL. I really should hire one, although… it’s a difficult decision, ”he justified.

In another tweet, the American Music Award winner shared a small glimpse into her life as a new mother and said that all of her attention is focused on her baby right now:

“Last night, I tried to tweet while feeding it. He looked at me and said, ‘Absolutely NO,’ ”he wrote.