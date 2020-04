Yesterday, Nicki Minaj broke the Internet, and bewildered his fans by posting… a video of a twerk super hot bootilicious on his account Instagram.

His admirers were able to see their idol on all fours on a bed, dressed in a leotard, nude, striped, in full session of twerk intense.

However, his head is not visible, many fans insisted that this was not his body… But the rapper was later reported, in a story Insta since deleted, that it was her in this video.