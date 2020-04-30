Nicki Minaj : She meets her ex Meek Mill… and the insult !

The cause of this verbal altercation is still unknown. According to The Shade Room, Meek Mill would have approached Nicki Minaj and her husband, seeking to resolve their flaws. The rapper has referred to (without mentioning it clearly) his ex-girlfriend and her husband in song, on a title that is not released yet. He sings : “You’d be my Beyoncé, now you’re the bride of this guy ? What ? (…) Every time you post this guy [sur Instagram]I want to smoke it. It was broken last year, how do you know ? What, you got one wrong ?“

Meek Mill wanted to explain, but would face the wrath of the person concerned, Kenneth Petty. The man would have challenged Joe to a fight in one against one.

TMZ publishes another version. According to the american website, Nicki Minaj, and Kenneth Petty would have caused Meek Mill, certainly for this excerpt from clash. The latter, wishing to remain civil in public, they would have been proposed to explain in private, a proposal rejected by the married survoltés, who shouted the insults.

The incident didn’t spoil the enthusiasm of Meek Mill in this weekend’s Grammy Awards. Saturday, he released the big game for the brunch pre-Grammy’s label Rocnation, in the presence of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Diddy, Kevin Hart and many other celebrities.

Meek Mill is named in the category of Best rap album of the year. His project, “Championships” was released in November 2018.