Nicki Minaj shoots her own documentary to be released on HBO Max

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she was filming her own documentary, and the rapper, who recently debuted as a mother, revealed that the new series about her life will air on the new HBO Max platform.

Through a video posted on Twitter, the singer commented to her fans:

“What’s up, guys? I am Onika Tanya Maraj. I am very excited to finally share with you that my documentary is coming to HBO MAX. This will give you a raw and unfiltered view of my personal life and career path. I can’t wait to share this with you… see you soon, ”he warned.

Recently, in an interview, the rapper stated that her career has been like ‘the Cinderella story’:

“If I had to describe [the last 10 years], I would say ‘blessed.’ Blessed and highly favored, because the things that happened to me were once in my life. I feel like it was like a Cinderella story. Being taken out of Southside in Jamaica by Prince Lil Wayne and carried in a magic pumpkin… I’m still in the magic pumpkin! I must say it was magical. It has been difficult. It has been emotional. I have had to deal with many things, negative and positive. I know that there are so many girls who would kill to have what I experienced, so I have to accept the good and the bad and be grateful, ”she justifies.