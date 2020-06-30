Nicki Minaj tease the sequel to “Pink Friday” – News Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is preparing collaborations for “Pink Friday 2”?

On the side of the fans, some emit already theories on the content of “Pink Friday 2”. Many are hoping for collaborations with other artists. Recently, Nicki Minaj was at the side of 6ix9ine in “Trollz”. Other people think that the rapper will work with Kanye West.

The husband of Kim Kardashian was spotted in full Facetime with the interpreter of “Starships”. Last possibility, Nicki Minaj would also prepare a secret project with Lil Wayne. The two artists have collaborated many times like “Frauds”, “Rich Sex”, “Only” or even “High School”.