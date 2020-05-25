Nicki Minaj : the twerk ultra-hot the rapper on Instagram (Video)

Nicki Minaj has set fire to his account Instagram. In the image of its rival, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj is very good at moving his body.

The sultry rapper Cardi B wants to change profession

The rapper 27-year-old is set to twerker on social networks. She has just revealed her talents as a dancer. Indeed, the beautiful brunette is hotter than ever.

Cardi B looks exactly like Nicky Minaj in this video

In the video, all fours on his bed, the wife of Kenneth Petty, déhanche on a music entrainante. The room dimly lit to suggest that she was fully nude. But fortunately, the lights turned on by the following, letting you see the outfit of the rapper. Nicki Minaj was fringuée with a colorful combination and very clingy.