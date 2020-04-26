Nicki Minaj, Tones and I, Anual AA… The top clips of the week

Then that just recently, Taylor Swift released “The Man” with a video clip filmed during a live in Paris, we find it may soon be in the top clips of the week. In any case, it’s Thursday and it’s time to take stock of their videos the most-watched shows of the last seven days in the world. Justin Bieber will he still be there ? Nicki Minaj and CAROL G retain always their first place ? Can we expect surprises ? Here are the top clips. And still on the planet music, we have good news : Sia has confirmed his return to music and the release of the film.

10th place – “Definitivamente” – Daddy Yankee & Sech

Released on the 31st January last, the video clip “Definitivamente” of Daddy Yankee and Sech can be found at the tenth place in the ranking this week with no less than 14.1 million views.

9TH PLACE – “RITMO (BAD BOYS FOR LIFE)” – THE BLACK EYED PEAS, AND J BALVIN

J Balvin and The Black Eyed Peas retain their ninth place in the standings this week. The clip “Ritmo” has been viewed 16.9 million times.

8TH PLACE – “CHINA” – ANUAL AA, DADDY YANKEE, KAROL G, OZUNA & J BALvin

Here again, no change to the collaboration between all these artists. The clip “China” records for 17, 2 million views !

7TH PLACE – “SIGUES CON EL” – ARCANGEL & SECH

No change this week for the duo of Arcangel and Sech ! Their video clip accounts for not less than 21.9 million view the last seven days.

6TH PLACE – “YUMMY” – JUSTIN BIEBER

A small place of lost this week for Justin Bieber and his video clip “Yummy”. But do not panic, it has still been viewed over 22.4 million times these past seven days.

5th place – “Ignorant” – Bad-Bunny – & Sech

Nice breakthrough for the duo of Bad Bunny and Sech on “Ignorant”. The video clip, unveiled it less than a week, has risen already to the fifth place in the standings with $ 22.6 million views.

4TH PLACE – “LIFE IS GOOD” – FUTURE & DRAKE

It goes up to Future and Drake ! The two stars find themselves in fourth place this week with the clip of “Life is Good” which has been viewed more than 27.7 million times.

3RD PLACE – “DANCE MONKEY” – TONES AND I

Slight drop this week to Tones and I and sound clip “Dance Monkey”. But don’t panic, she remains on the podium with no less than 29.8 million views.

2ND PLACE – “KEII” – ANUAL AA

A small square of won this week for Anual AA which approximates the first place ! Her video clip “Keii” has been viewed more than 30.2 million times these past seven days.

1ST PLACE – “TUSA” – CAROL G AND NICKI MINAJ

It will take the world to dethrone CAROL G and Nicki Minaj ! For more than a month, the girls retain first place with the video clip “Tusa”, watched over 42.8 million time this week.