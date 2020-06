Nicki Minaj, “Anaconda” (2014)

The rapper has put the package to bring the temperature up with “Anaconda”. With her outfits extremely sexy and suggestive dance, Nicki breaks the Internet. It breaks even the Internet : 24 hours after its release, the clip has already 19.6 million views, breaking the record previously held by Miley Cyrus and “Wrecking Ball” (19.3 million views). To this day, the video ultra hot in “Anaconda” has been viewed nearly 938 million times.