Nicki Minaj victim of a cyber-attack large-scale !

Several stars including Nicki Minaj have been the victim of a cyber-attack on a large scale. For the moment, the pirates have not asked for anything.

A group of hackers has hacked the personal data of the stars. Among their victims we, therefore, find Nicki Minaj. The cyber-attack is very recent but has been confirmed. MCETV tells you more.

The law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks has been hacked. This group is in charge of big stars like Madonna, Lady Gaga but also Nicki Minaj. Their personal data could, therefore, be in the hands of these pirates.

These are not least 756 gigabytes which have been recovered by the band of evil-doers. The representative of the lawyers ‘ group thus confirms the attack. He speaks to the press after the magazine Variety.

” We can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber-attack. We have advised our clients and our team, and we have engaged the world’s leading experts who specialize in this field. Our group is working hard to resolve the issue. “

Nicki Minaj, its data hacked

But what is the loot of the pirates ? Among the documents on, therefore, find contracts, phone numbers private but also non-disclosure agreements. For the moment, we do not know what the group demands in return.

For the moment, the group has not released the information that he was able to recover. In proof of this cyber-attack, hackers publish a contract for the Madonna on the dark web. Nicki Minaj has not seen any of his data on the web for the moment.

According to Emsisoft, this is not a kick and tries for the pirates. Some time ago, they pirataient Travelex, a company of exchange of currency. The company was paying then $ 2.3 million in bitcoins after the attack. A nice sum.

In short, we do not know more for the moment. But the documents that they have in their possession can be sensitive. It is hoped that the personal data of Nicki Minaj will soon be back in his hands.

