Nicki Minaj would be hot to play Catwoman in the next Batman

While the fans are clamoring for Kristen Stewart as Catwoman Robert Pattinson, another personality is also called upon to take this role .

After controversy following the cancellation of his concert in saudi Arabia, Nicki Minaj is still talking about it after her response to a comment on Twitter . In effect, questioned on Twitter, a fan christened DJ Superstar Jay then threw : “the next thing it will be big movies, I want to see you play the next Catwoman, that would be crazy“ . What Chun – Li answered :

I’m ready .

Is – it is a serious response or ironic ? Only the future will tell, but one thing is for sure : this role is extremely coveted .

In fact, the director of the next BatmanMatt Reaves, already has a small idea about the casting of Catwoman, but has not yet formalized his arrival in the film . This film should come out on the 25th of June 2021 in the rooms .

Nicki Minaj

So that between Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Hudgens, Aubrey Plaza and Nicki Minaj take over the role of Catwoman ?