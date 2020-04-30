Nicki Minaj’s soon return as a duo ? The rumor that the buzz is all about !

Nicki Minaj, the great return ? It is in any case a rumor that the buzz is all about ! It would be released a title in a duo with the beautiful Meghan Trainor !

The interpreter of Bang Bang remained subdued in recent times. In fact, Nicki Minaj wants to enjoy his family. She leaves the scene side ! But the beautiful appears to be preparing for his grand return with Meghan Trainor for 2020. MCE TV tells you more !

The canvas has reacted about Nicki Minaj ! The star has posted pictures on Insta of the lining to Berlinin the museum Madame Tussauds. His fans protested, of what to do to respond the rapper ! Its dual is considered in poor taste and little like. In fact, the tattoo with chinese symbols is not identical to the original. Some even thought that the statue looks more like Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite the musical break of Nicki Minaj to enjoy his family, the singer realizes when even a few guest appearances ! The interpreter of “Anaconda” to prepare, so a feat with Meghan Trainor ! She has also collaborated with other artists. Nicki Minaj has offered her voice to Karol G for the song ” Tusa “. This is the result of his work with the rapper Megan Thee Stallion for ” Hot Girl Summer “.

A song with Nicki Minaj in the latest album from Meghan Trainor ?!

The beautiful Meghan Trainor is about to reveal his new album. “Treat Myself” should, therefore, come out on January 31. On social networks, fans of the singer were able to see the track list where the Pussycat Dolls, Mike Sabath, and even AJ Mitchell. But the title n°2 remains a secret ! According to the journal Urban Music, Australia, this piece would be a feat with Nicki Minaj. Of what to gladden his fans !

However, the news is not verified yet ! Fans of Nicki Minaj hope that it ! This song is called ” Nice to meet ya… “, if this info turns out true, the music does not end most of us by surprise in the early 2020 !

