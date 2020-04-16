Nico Castillo: ‘I have a debt with America, to be a Champion’

Nicholas Castle it is clear that it has not retribuído in America what the club azulcrema paid for it. For this reason, acknowledged in a Live Instagram account Cruzados_Oficial that has the pending account of being League Champion with the Eagles.

“This debt I have outstanding, be beauty champion (with America) and I want to meet as it is. I’m going to take a while to recover from it on the topic of muscle mass and weight,” noted the ’15’ of the Eagles.

Castle said that the current strategist of the America, Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, has been one of the most important that has ever had in his career of football.

“Salas and Miguel Herrera are the two techs that have marked my life; the two as people have been incredible,” said the striker in south american.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: REPRESENTATIVE VINES: ‘IT IS WORTH SEVEN TIMES WHAT YOU WILL PAY FOR AMERICA’